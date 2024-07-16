1.48 lakh more women start receiving Rs 1,000 honorarium under Kalaignar Mahalir Urimai Thogai scheme

CHENNAI: The State government on Monday credited Rs 1,000 under the Kalaignar Mahalir Urimai Thogai (KMUT) scheme to more than 1.48 lakh whose applications were earlier rejected after considering their appeal.

According to officials, the amount under the scheme was credited to around 1.15 crore families in the month of July.

"Initially 1.06 crore women beneficiaries in the State were selected for crediting Rs 1,000 monthly honorarium under KMUT scheme. Later, from November, 7.35 lakh beneficiaries were selected under the scheme. From July 15, an additional 1.48 lakh rejected women applicants started receiving the monthly honorarium after considering their appeal," officials said.

The State government launched the scheme of distributing Rs 1,000 monthly honorarium to 1.06 crore eligible women in the State from September 15, 2023.