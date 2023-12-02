12 yr old Neyveli boy dies due to dog bite

NEYVELI: In a heartbreaking incident in Neyveli of Cuddalore district, a 12-year-old boy named Rahul, lost his life after being bitten by a rabies infected stray dog on October 16. The incident occurred when Rahul was playing near his residence on the street, as per the police.



According to police, a stray dog from the neighbourhood attacked him, resulting in a fatal bite.

Upon discovering the incident, Rahul's parents hurriedly took him to a nearby hospital, where the victim refused to get injected at the hospital. Followed by which, the family had tried alternative medicine for the boy, which resulted in fatal infection, police said.

However, as the rabies symptoms developed, the boy was taken to Cuddalore Government Hospital late November. But, not responding to the treatment the boy succumbed to rabies on November 29.

The doctors at the hospital refused to provide the mortal remains and performed the late rites by the staff at GH. The death of a school going boy had created resulted in a pall of gloom in Neyveli and there is a strong demand from the public and civic activists demanding immediate steps to reduce the stray dog population in the state.

In response to this tragic incident, CV Ganesan, Minister of Labour Welfare and Neyveli MLA Suba Rajendran visited the bereaved family's home, emphasising the critical need for dedicated medical facilities to provide immediate treatment in cases of dog bites.