10 women rescued from forced sex work, Chennai man arrested

CHENNAI: Chennai Police on Friday rescued ten women from a spa in Madipakkam who were forcefully engaged in prostitution. All the rescued women are from northern and north- eastern states, police said.

Madipakkam police had received a tip off about prostitution in a spa in their jurisdiction after which a police team was posted to monitor the movements outside the spa.

After confirming the illegal activity in the spa in Ram Nagar south 6th street, a police team conducted searches and rescued the women.

Police arrested Michael Molsom (26) of Arumbakkam, who is said to be handling the women.

The rescued women were sent to a government home. Police are searching for two more accused who are absconding.

Michael was produced before a magistrate and remanded to judicial custody.