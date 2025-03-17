RTO officials remove illegal air horns from buses during surprise inspection in Chennai

CHENNAI: Regional Transport Office (RTO) officials conducted a surprise inspection of buses, seizing numerous illegal air horns in Chennai.

The crackdown targeted both government and private vehicles, responding to growing complaints of noise pollution, according to a Thanthi TV report

Officials acted swiftly, removing the excessively loud horns on the spot.

Drivers of both state-run and private buses have been issued warnings against the future use of such products.

The RTO stated that further checking will be conducted, and violators will face strict penalties.

This action aims to ensure quieter and safer roads for all.