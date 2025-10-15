Deepavali fever: Rs 75 to Rs 20,000, Island Grounds has a cracker for everyone

CHENNAI: With the festive spirit of Deepavali illuminating Chennai, the Island Grounds has once again transformed into a bustling hub of firecracker enthusiasts. This year, the venue features 30 stalls, a significant reduction from 60 stalls last year, yet offering a sparkling array of fireworks for every customer.

According to TS Kaja Moiden, working president of the Chennai Firecracker Sellers Association, the decrease in stalls is due to the ongoing work at the grounds. Nearly 40 sellers have coordinated to set up the shops, offering everything from small items starting at just Rs 75 to lavish family gift boxes that go up to Rs 3,600. Some individual items cost even up to Rs 20,000. A key highlight for shoppers is the wide availability of new and fancy fireworks, exotic outdoor shot varieties, such as butterfly shots, kuyil shots, and impressive drone shots, adding a modern twist to the traditional celebrations.

However, this year’s festivities come with a slight price hike. Sellers attribute the 10-15 per cent increase in prices to rising costs of raw materials and transportation. Despite this, many customers are finding the experience worthwhile. R Janarthanan, a resident of Sholingallur, noted the excellent variety of environment-friendly green crackers and purchased fireworks for his family. Similarly, M Ramesh from Vyasarpadi, visiting the Island Grounds for the first time, expressed his delight at the diverse selection of sparkles and crackers for his children and managed to secure good discounts.

While the crowds were manageable on Tuesday, a significant spike is expected over the weekend, which could exacerbate existing concerns over parking availability. On the safety front, authorities are taking no chances. Each stall is equipped with fire extinguishers, sand, and water buckets as a precaution. The Tamil Nadu Fire and Rescue Services has deployed 16 officers in two shifts, supported by a fire engine on standby, with plans to bolster their presence during the busier weekend days to ensure a safe and joyous festival for all.