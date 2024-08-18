Yuvan Shankar Raja files defamation case against studio owner, demands Rs 5 crore compensation

CHENNAI: Popular music composer and singer Yuvan Shankar Raja has filed a defamation case against city-based studio owner Hajmat Begum, as reported by Daily Thanthi.

Yuvan has sent a legal notice demanding Rs 5 crore in compensation for the emotional distress and reputational damage caused by the remarks.

According to reports, on August 17, Begum had filed a complaint against Yuvan at the Nungambakkam police station alleging that the composer had vacated a studio without paying Rs 20 lakh as rent.

Begum claimed that despite multiple requests for payment and attempts to contact Yuvan, he did not respond.

The complaint also mentioned that Yuvan had not paid rent for the studio since 2018, for over a period of three years.

In response, Yuvan Shankar Raja has decided to address the issue legally and has filed a defamation case against Begum.