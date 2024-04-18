Yuvan clears air on his Instagram account

CHENNAI: Music director Yuvan Shankar Raja, is currently focused on Vijay’s The Greatest of All Time (GOAT), starring Vijay and directed by Venkat Prabhu. The film’s first single, Whistle Podu, recently made waves, with mixed reception from the audience.

The music director has now created a buzz by deactivating his Instagram account on Thursday, sparking speculation that criticisms from Vijay’s fans regarding the track’s quality may have prompted this move. Due to this, Yuvan was trolled massively by the fans of Thalapathy Vijay.

Yuvan, however, remains active on his X account and has posted, “Hey guys, Thank you for the concerned messages. It’s just a technical error, my team is trying to recover my Insta account and I’ll be back soon.”

This isn't the first time that the music director has taken a social media break. He had previously left Twitter (now X) in 2014 before returning in 2015. Other than (GOAT), the music director also has an interesting lineup, including Gangs of Godavari, Maayavalai, and Star, among others.