Yuvan brings back Bhavatharini to life with AI in The GOAT

CHENNAI: Actor Vijay is currently busy with the progress of his 68th film, The Greatest Of All Time (GOAT).

Directed by Venkat Prabhu, the latest update is that the team is planning to pay a special tribute to the late singer Bhavatharini using Artificial Intelligence.

Daughter of music composer Ilaiyaraaja, Bhavatharini is known for her work in Oliyile Therivadhu Devathaiya, Aathadi Aathadi and Meherezylaa, among others.

She passed away earlier this year due to cancer. To pay a special tribute, the makers of The GOAT are planning to bring back the singer's voice through AI for a song in the film. However, there is no official confirmation.

Apart from Vijay, the film stars Meenakshi Chaudhary, Prabhu Deva, Prashanth, Sneha, Laila, Jayaram, Mic Mohan, Vaibhav, Yogi Babu and Ajmal in prominent roles. AGS Entertainment is bankrolling the project.

Yuvan Shankar Raja is composing the music, with Siddhartha Nuni handling the camera. Venkat Raajen is looking after the cuts. The film is set to hit the screens on September 5.