You are much greater than all of us, Big B tells Kamal

CHENNAI: Actors Kamal Haasan and Amitabh Bachchan were seen praising each other at the panel discussion held at the San Diego Comic-Con, where the title and glimpse video of their upcoming film Kalki 2898 AD, was released. The grand event marked a significant milestone, as Kalki 2898 AD became the first-ever Indian film to participate in the prestigious international Comic-Con.

Kamal Haasan talked about the unique quality of Indian cinema at the panel discussion, titled This is Project K: First Glimpse of India’s Mytho-Sci-fi Epic. He said, “What is so great is the energy that our audience brings to our cinema. We make the movies; they make the stars.” Then Kamal Haasan praised superstars like Amitabh Bachchan, Prabhas and Rana Daggubati. Amitabh Bachchan, who joined the panel discussion via zoom call, interrupted Kamal Haasan and quipped, “Stop being so modest Kamal, you are much much greater than all of us.”

Kamal at Kalki 2898 AD announcement

Then Amitabh Bachchan showered praises on his co-star of Kalki 2898 AD. Amitabh Bachchan said, “The kind of films Kamal has done is very difficult to believe. There’s so much reality in each of his movies. He puts so much efforts into each of his roles. We have worked before. But this film will be special.” The live audience, present at Comic-Con, clapped every time Amitabh Bachchan and Kamal Haasan praised each other.

Produced by Vyjayanthi Movies, Kalki 2898 AD stars Kamal Haasan, Amitabh Bachchan, Prabhas and Deepika Padukone in prominent roles. The film is directed by Nag Ashwin of Mahanati fame. The glimpse showed a war-torn world in the dystopian era ruled by dark forces. People of the city are being oppressed and some are shown captive. Then the video shows the line, “When the world is taken over by darkness, a force will arise. The end begins now.” The event was attended by Kamal Haasan, Nag Ashwin, Prabhas, Rana Daggubati and Amitabh Bachchan joined the event through live zoom call.