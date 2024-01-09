Yash to reach Hubballi to meet kin of three fans electrocuted

HUBBALI: Tollywood Actor Yash has reached Hubballi and he is on his way to Gadag to meet the family members of his three fans who died due to electrocution while putting up birthday banners.

It's actor Yash's birthday today. Therefore, the fans planned to install the cutout at Ambedkar Nagar of the village in the middle of the night.

While installing the huge cutout, the cutout hit the electric wire and electrocuted the youth who was holding the cutout. As a result, three youths died on the spot.

"Three youths were electrocuted in Karnataka's Gadag district on Sunday night after a huge flex of actor Yash, which they were installing to wish his birthday, came into contact with the electric wire," said Police.

The incident took place at the Surangi village in Lakshmeshwar taluk of the district. The deceased persons have been identified as Hanamanta Harijan (21), Murali Nadavinamani (20), Naveen Ghazi (19).

Three more were seriously injured and the injured have been admitted to Lakshmeshwar Hospital for treatment. The incident occurred in the jurisdiction of Lakshmeshwar police station.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Yash will be next seen in 'Toxic: A Fairy Tale of Grown-ups'. Helmed by Geetu Mohandas, the film is all set to hit theatres on April 10, 2025. The film is touted to be an action-oriented film set against the backdrop of the drug mafia.