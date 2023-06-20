World Music Day: A look at actors who are amazing singers as well

MUMBAI: Life without music seems incomplete, isn't it? Music has been people's companion through ups and downs, whether they want to exercise, communicate their thoughts to someone, drift off to sleep, or celebrate an important occasion. Music has been and always will be an integral part of life. Music and Bollywood go hand in hand. As World Music Day is just around the corner, let's look at the actors who led their soothing voices for films.

Ayushmann Khurrana

Apart from being a great actor, Ayushmann Khurrana is also an amazing singer. His track 'Pani Da Rang' from his debut film 'Vicky Donor' became widely loved. Apart from that, he has enthralled fans with soulful songs such as 'Nazm Nazm', 'Saadi Galli Aaja', 'Mitti Di Khushboo', 'Naina Da Kya Kasoor', 'Mere Liye Tum Kaafi Ho', and 'Chan Kitthan'.

Priyanka Chopra

Before winning hearts worldwide, Desi Girl sang her first song 'Ullathai Killathe' in Tamil drama 'Thamizhan'. Priyanka made her Bollywood singing debut with the song 'Chaoro' from her film 'Mary Kom.' Not only that, she has three singles, 'Exotic', 'In My City,' and 'I Can't Make You Love Me'. She also lent her voice for the title song of 'Dil Dhadakne Do' in 2015.

Parineeti Chopra

Chopra sisters are gifted with beautiful voice. Parineeti Chopra also sang few times in Bollywood. Her first song was 'Maana Ke Hum Yaar Nahin' from Akshay Roy's directorial 'Meri Pyaari'. She also did song for her film 'Kesari': 'Teri Mitti'

Diljit Dosanjh

When talking about music, how we can forget actor-singer Diljit Dosanjh who became the first Indian to perform at the Coachella music festival. His beautiful song 'Ikk Kudi' in film 'Udta Punjab' became a household track. Not only that song, his other Punjabi songs are played on loop by music lovers.

Ranveer Singh

High on energy not only in his acting but singing also. He is a power house of entertainment. And Gully Boy's song 'Apna Time Aayega' is the proof. He took the training in the art of rap for this song.

Salman Khan

From acting, painting to singing, Salman Khan is a package of talents. He sang ''Hangover' for his film 'Kick' which is most loved song by his fans. Apart from that, 'Main Hoon Hero Tera', 'Jee Rahe The Hum'.

Shraddha Kapoor

Shraddha has inherited some singing skills from her grandmother legendary singer late Lata Mangeshkar. 'Galliyan' from 'Ek Villain' to an unplugged version of 'Bezubaan Fir Se' from her dance-drama 'ABCD 2', she has lent her for beautiful songs.

Alia Bhatt

Alia Bhatt made her singing debut in 2014 with song 'Sooha Saaha' from 'Highway', which was the A.R. Rahman composition. Following that, she contributed her melodious voice to songs such as 'Samjhawan' in 'Humpty Sharma Ki Dulhania,' 'Ikk Kudi' (Udta Punjab), and many others. World Music Day is believed to have originated with the Fete de la Musique, a music festival that began in France in 1982.

In 1981, Jack Lang, the French Minister of Culture, proposed a day dedicated to music. According to another hypothesis, Joel Cohen presented the concept of an all-night music celebration to mark the beginning of the summer solstice in 1976, and World Music Day has been held on June 21 since then.