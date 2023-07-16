Won’t shy away from experimenting: Sujann Chandru

CHENNAI: Actor Sujann Chandru is a gym rat and you can find him most of the time at a gym in Alwarpet. He is now working on his physique for the next couple of projects that require him to look the part. He has more reasons to be happy as his latest venture Kabadi Bro is a hit among the B and C centres of the audience and has been getting more screens upon its release on June 30.

“My character of Veerabahu has been embraced by the audience especially in the southern pockets of Tamil Nadu. It is crucial because that is where you become this household name in a quick time,” Sujann told DT Next. The number of screens for Kabadi Bro has increased in Tiruchy, Pudukottai and Karur areas. Sujann, who is known to dabble easily between urbane and rural characters says, “Veerabahu is not your rustic, village character. The film is based on Kabaddi and he is still a guy from a city in south Tamil Nadu. However, the character has a mix of everything to him along with varied emotions. Moreover, to shoulder a film as the lead comes with its own challenges and moulds you as a person. This was a good experience altogether,” added the actor.

Sujann, who also has Otthaiku Ottha with Atharvaa said that his character will be diametrically opposite to what he was in Kabadi Bro. “I love such challenges as an actor. I am here to give the audience good content as well as neat performances. Now that my film has clicked well with B and C centres, I will try doing more films for people across sections and do not look at restricting myself to one particular region,” he concluded. He tells us another couple of projects are in the pipeline and will be officially announced soon.



