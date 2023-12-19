"Whenever I represent India globally, I represent the diversity": Sonam Kapoor

MUMBAI: Actor Sonam Kapoor has proudly represented local artisans' work at international events, leading the country to major fashion moments globally.

On creating waves globally with her meaningful fashion statement, Sonam said, "I think the West didn't understand the power of our impact in this part of the world before. We are developing nations, but that is slowly changing, and we, as people here, have our growing voices as individuals and spending power as clients, making it difficult to be ignored anymore. Whenever I am at an international event, I make sure to wear from an Indian or South Asian designer."

She added, "Whenever I represent India, I represent the diversity, resilience, and coexistence that the country enjoys. The fact that we have such a strong cultural heritage and ancient civilisation means that whatever is made in India has great value. It's a multicultural place where people from many faiths live together in harmony, and representing that is of utmost importance.Besides being the land of yoga and spiritualism, for which India is renowned in other parts of the world, it is also celebrated for its music and artisanal craftsmanship. It's the realm of jewellery and embroidery. Most notably, numerous haute couture and luxury houses have their clothing intricately embroidered in India."

Meanwhile, on the acting front, Sonam was recently seen in the film 'Blind' directed by Shome Makhija and also starring Purab Kohli, Vinay Pathak, and Lillete Dubey in prominent roles. The film marked Sonam's return to acting after a maternity break. Sonam gave birth to Vayu in August 2022. Sonam has signed two new projects as well.

Talking about them, Sonam said, "I took two years off as I was pregnant and then wanted to take some time off with my son. Two years are not done yet and I have signed onto two projects - one show and one film that I will start working on. It will release in another year, because that is how films work. Then my idea is to do two pieces of content every year, that's it, not more because I want to spend time with my family as well."