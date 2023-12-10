'When the son insists': Genelia shares adorable video of Riteish, son

MUMBAI: Actor Genelia Deshmukh treated fans with an adorable video of Riteish giving a hair makeover to his son.

Taking to Instagram story, Genelia shared a beautiful video of father-son bonding.

In the video, Riteish can be seen trimming.

Sharing the video, "When the son insists his baba has to trim his hair. All kids ever want is time- it matters more to them than any gifts you can ever give them."

Genelia and Riteish tied the knot on February 3, 2012. They welcomed their son Riaan in November 2014 and their second son Rahyl in June 2016.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Genelia recently marked her Marathi debut with 'Ved', which is her husband Riteish Deshmukh's directorial debut. It is Genelia's maiden Marathi venture.

Also, Genelia is all set to make a grand comeback to acting with an upcoming Telugu film. The yet-to-be-titled film introduces Karnataka's former minister and popular industrialist Gali Janardhan Reddy's son Kireeti as a lead actor.

It's a Telugu-Kannada bilingual movie and is directed by Radha Krishna. Riteish, on the other hand, will be seen in the fifth instalment of his hit comedy franchise 'Housefull'. Helmed by Tarun Mansukhani, the film will hit the theatres on June 6, 2025, as per the official statement shared by Nadiadwala.

'Housefull 5' marks the first-ever franchise film in Indian Cinema to have 5 instalments. Like the previous 4 parts, Akshay Kumar and Ritiesh Deshmukh will be seen headlining the fifth instalment.