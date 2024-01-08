Was worried about my Hindi language skills: Vijay Sethupathi

CHENNAI: Actor Vijay Sethupathi says he initially thought his career up north would be limited to a couple of films as he wasn’t confident about his language skills, but little did the actor know that there was a new audience waiting to welcome him with open arms.

The 45-year-old actor, regarded as one of the dependable performers in both commercial and indie space in south cinema, is now among the most sought-after names in Hindi film industry following his roles in web series Farzi and Shah Rukh Khan-starrer Jawan.

“It is a huge blessing and I didn’t expect this. I didn’t have this much confidence. I was worried about my language skills,” he said.

Sethupathi will next appear in Sriram Raghavan’s Merry Christmas, where the actor plays the lead role opposite Katrina Kaif. The thriller is set to release in theatres on January 12. Merry Christmas is set over the course of one night and follows the story of two strangers.

“I didn’t have any expectations. I just wanted to work with Raghavan because I love his craft. After I met and spent so many days with him, I love him as a person also. The respect became so high,” the actor added.

In the film, Sethupathi plays the role of Albert, a character he described as a “nice and innocent man”.

Merry Christmas is presented by Tips Films and Matchbox Pictures.