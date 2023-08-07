Wamiqa Gabbi to star alongside Varun Dhawan in Atlee’s next production

MUMBAI: Actress Wamiqa Gabbi, who surprised everyone with her acting prowess in 'Jubilee', will be seen in filmmaker Atlee's upcoming Hindi production, which also stars Varun Dhawan.

The yet-untitled film, which has been generating immense buzz across social media platforms, is popularly referred to as #VD18 and is slated for release on May 31, 2024.

Wamiqa said: "I am thrilled and grateful to be a part of this project. The opportunity to work alongside Varun and Keerthy Suresh is definitely something I'm looking forward to. I have been looking and waiting to do a full commercial Hindi project and this is just it. And I'm really excited to be working and collaborating with Murad sir and Atlee."

Having proved her mettle in the industry with some remarkable performances in 'Grahan', 'Mai' and recently released 'Jubilee', Wamiqa is all geared up about this project.

Written by the talented screenwriter Kalees, known for his critically acclaimed film 'Kee', the movie promises to deliver an enthralling cinematic experience.

With such a power-packed combination of directorial brilliance, a stellar cast, and a compelling storyline, #VD18 is expected to be one of the most eagerly anticipated films of the year 2024.

Apart from this, Wamiqa is currently busy shooting for next in 'Budapest', and she awaits the release of Vishal Bhardwaj’s maiden OTT series - 'Charlie Chopra and The Mystery of Solang Valley' and a film directed by Vishal Bharadwaj with Netflix titled 'Khufiya' co-starring Tabu.

Wamiqa has worked in Punjabi, Hindi, Tamil, Malayalam and Telugu films.

She made her screen debut in the Hindi film 'Jab We Met' with a small role. But her major success came with 'Tu Mera 22 Main Tera 22' (2013) alongside Yo Yo Honey Singh and Amrinder Gill. Then she went onto star in many Punjabi films like 'Ishq Brandy' (2014), 'Nikka Zaildar 2' (2017), 'Parahuna' (2018), 'Dil Diyan Gallan' (2019) and 'Nikka Zaildar 3' (2019).