VJS’s Merry Christmas to release on December 15

CHENNAI: Presented by Tip Films and Matchbox Pictures and produced by Ramesh Taurani and Jaya Taurani; Sanjay Routray and Kewal Garg, Merry Christmas is all set to release on December 15. The film is expected to be a genre-defying tale.

Helmed by Sriram Raghavan of Andhadhun fame, the film features Vijay Sethupathi and Katrina Kaif in lead roles. It marks the Tamil debut of both Katrina and Sriram Raghavan. Merry Christmas is shot in two languages, Tamil and Hindi, with different supporting actors.

The makers made the release date announcement and shared two new posters from the film. Vijay Sethupathi tweeted, “We decided to cut short the wait for the Christmas cheer! #MerryChristmas releasing in theatres near you ON 15th DECEMBER 2023” (sic).

The Tamil version co-stars Radikaa Sarathkumar, Shanmugaraja, Kevin Jay Babu, and Rajesh Williams, while the Hindi version has Sanjay Kapoor, Vinay Pathak, Pratima Kannan, and Tinnu Anand, in the same roles. Ashwini Kalsekar and Radhika Apte will also be playing cameos.