Vishal’s 34th film titled Rathnam

CHENNAI: The makers of Vishal 34 have unveiled the title of the film along with a glimpse video in Tamil and Telugu. Titled Rathnam, the video gives an insight into Vishal’s character, where he is seen beheading a man, which clearly shows the film to be an action-thriller. Helmed by Hari, this marks their third collaboration after Thamirabharani (2007) and Poojai (2014).

Sharing the link to the video, Vishal wrote, “Well here it is finally, my 34th film. Happy to share THE FIRST SHOT of #RATHNAM unleashing the combo with hari sir for the third time and my first collaboration with the Rockstar DSP as music composer in my career. The action begins and looking forward to summer 2024 release. Hope u all like it. Hardwork never fails. God bless (sic).” Produced by Stone Bench’s Karthik Subbaraj, and jointly produced by Kaarthekeyen Santhanam, Invenio Origin’s Alankar Pandian and Zee Studios, the film went on floors in July.

Priya Bhavanishankar will be seen playing the female lead. This marks the second collaboration between Priya and Hari after Yaanai. Yogi Babu is also playing an important role. Devi Sri Prasad is the music composer for Rathnam. M Sukumar is handling the camera and TS Jay is the editor.

Earlier, in an interview with DT Next, Vishal said, “My film with Hari has a strong storyline to it. If we are coming together for the third time, it means that this script is even better than the previous projects.”

Rathnam is aiming for a summer release for next year.