Vishal spotted in NYC with a girl on Christmas night

CHENNAI: On Tuesday morning, videos of actor Vishal Krishna with an unknown girl in New York went viral on social media.



The actor was spotted wearing a red hoodie and walking with a girl on the roads of New York. A couple of guys, who clicked the video were seen asking each other if it is really Vishal. Upon realising that he is being papped, he closed his hoodie and ran while the guys clicking the video giggled. The video went viral on social media and many believed that it was a promotional stunt for his upcoming film.

While we contacted our tinseltown sources, they told DT Next that the actor is indeed in New York for Christmas and New Year. However, sources close to the actor told us, "The entire video is a setup that was clicked by Vishal's cousins and nephews while he was walking with another cousin of his. He is in the United States to spend time with his cousins. He will be back in Chennai in the next 10 days before he joins the sets of Hari's directorial Rathnam." For the unversed, Vishal goes on a break every Christmas to spend time with his family in the United States, which he tells his friends that is his only way of unwinding after having a busy year.