Vishal Dadlani sets 'IBD 3' stage on fire as he sings SRK's hit track

MUMBAI: The judges of 'India's Best dancer' season 3 -- Sonali Bendre, Geeta Kapur and Terence Lewis -- are all set to groove to the mesmerising voice of singer Vishal Dadlani, as he sets the stage on fire by singing ‘Jhoome Jo Pathaan’, from superstar Shah Rukh Khan starrer ‘Pathaan’.

The upcoming episode will feature the judges of 'Indian Idol' -- Kumar Sanu and Vishal Dadlani. The stage of the dance reality show will sizzle with the electrifying presence of music maestros Kumar Sanu and the charismatic Vishal.

This musical extravaganza promises a foot-tapping challenge for contestants, who will be grooving to the melodious tunes of Kumar Sanu, and Vishal. With their eyes set on the coveted top six spots, the contestants are all geared up to deliver their absolute best.

The audience will witness Vishal’s heart-pounding performance where his powerhouse vocals will set the stage ablaze. There will be thrilling dance renditions to iconic songs like ‘Malhari’ from ‘Bajirao Mastani’ and ‘Udta Punjab’.

The judges Sonali, Geeta and Terence will join the fun, grooving to the infectious beats of 'Jhoome Jo Pathaan'. The song is from action thriller ‘Pathaan’ directed by Siddharth Anand. It stars SRK, Deepika Padukone and John Abraham.

The song is originally sung by Arijit Singh, Vishal Dadlani and Shekhar Ravjiani and Sukriti Kakar.

Kumar Sanu and Vishal will also engage in a friendly competition to win the affection of Sonali Bendre. Vishal dedicates a song to Sonali and serenades her with "Jo Haal Dil Ka", leaving Kumar Sanu exclaiming, "Vishal, are you my adversary?" even as he went on to sing for Sonali.

Kumar Sanu also playfully dedicated a song to Vishal's appearance, singing 'Mera Chand Mujhe Aaya Hai Nazar', quipping, "For Sonali, singing the entire song is worth it, but for Vishal Dadlani, one line is sufficient." (laughs).

India's Best Dancer 3 airs on Sony.

The singing reality show ‘Indian Idol’ will see Kumar Sanu, Shreya Ghoshal and Vishal Dadlani on the judges panel. The much-acclaimed format is on the hunt for the country’s next emerging music sensation, with a soulful voice that is bound to resonate with all.