Vineet Choudhary: Putting effort to get language, dialogue delivery right for 'Shanidev'

MUMBAI: Actor Vineet Choudhary, who will be seen playing the titular role in the mythological show 'Karmadhikari Shanidev', is putting a lot of efforts to get the language and dialogue delivery right for his character.



'Karmadhikari Shanidev' will shed light on how Shanidev became the perpetrator of justice, maintaining a delicate balance between the 'Devta' and 'Asura' worlds.

It promises to unravel untold stories of Shanidev, delving into various narrative threads from revered epics such as Ramayan, different avatars of Lord Vishnu, Samundra Mathan, Piplaad Katha, Dashrath and Raja Harishchandra Katha, among others.

Speaking about the same, the 'Kumkum Bhagya' fame actor said: "This is the first time I'm doing a mythological show, and I feel really lucky to be playing Shanidev on screen. Shanidev acts as a compass to guide and remind us that 'as you sow, so shall you reap'."

Vineet also said it's a great opportunity for him to highlight this message through the show.

"In the show, wearing heavy jewellery adds an extra layer to the overall appearance of my character. I'm putting in a lot of efforts to get the language and dialogue delivery right. It's not just me, but the entire team -- right from the crew to costumes -- is making sure to bring authenticity to the characters," said the 'Balika Vadhu' actor.

Produced under the banner of Triangle Film Company, ‘Karmadhikari Shanidev’ will air on Shemaroo TV from December 11.