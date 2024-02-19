Vikrant's wife Sheetal shares glimpse of their 2nd marriage anniversary celebration

MUMBAI: Vikrant Massey and his wife Sheetal Thakur recently celebrated their second marriage anniversary. On this occasion, Sheetal gave a sneak peek of their special day filled with joy and love. Taking to her Instagram stories, she shared the pictures of beautifully decorated cakes. One of the cake had the names of stunning couple written over it. She captioned picture with a special message, saying, "Two years of marriage! Happy anniversary to us" with a heart emoji.

Recently, actor Vikrant and Sheetal Thakur welcomed their first child. They became parents to a baby boy on February 7. The duo shared their excitement with a picture of a lovely letter. The note on the image read, "07.02.2024. For we have become one. We are bursting with joy and love to announce the arrival of our son. Love Sheetal and Vikrant."





Earlier, Vikrant made a big announcement that he and his wife Sheetal are expecting their first child. Taking to Instagram, Vikrant Massey dropped a creative post to share this exciting news.

The actor shared a beautiful wedding picture along with a creative photo depicting a new member coming soon. With 2 safety pins, resembling the couple, with one of them bloated and showing a smaller safety pin inside it alongside it read, "We are expecting! Baby coming 2024.

" The couple, who had dated each other for a long time, got married first in a civil ceremony on February 14, 2022 and later, tied the knot in a traditional ceremony in Himachal Pradesh on February 18, 2022. The duo, who features together in the first season of the web series 'Broken but Beautiful', got engaged in a low-key Roka ceremony in 2019.

However, their marriage was delayed due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Vikrant is basking in the success of his recently released movie '12th Fail.' His success across numerous platforms, including TV, OTT series, and films has given him a broad demographic reach. Vikrant will next be seen in the second instalment of 'Hassen Dilruba,' titled 'Phir Aayi Haseen Dilruba'. He will also be seen in 'The Sabarmati Report'. In the film, Vikrant will be seen sharing screen space with Ridhi Dogra and Raashii Khanna. It is being made under Ekta Kapoor's Balaji Motion Pictures, a division of Balaji Telefilms Ltd.