Vidisha Srivastava shares her makeup mantra

MUMBAI: Actress Vidisha Srivastava, who portrays Anita in the sitcom 'Bhabiji Ghar Par Hai' has elaborated on her makeup and styling in the show, and shared that she believes subtle makeup brings out natural features, conceals imperfections, and results in a fresh, glowing look.

Vidisha known as 'Gori Mem’ in the show is admired for her stylish portrayal of Anita Bhabi. She believes less is more, opting for subtle makeup to enhance the onscreen persona.

Vidisha's impeccable makeup skills and styling often earn her compliments.

Talking about the same, Vidisha shared: "I frequently receive compliments for my portrayal of Anita Bhabi. When I'm out, people approach me, praising my chemistry with Vibhuti (Aasif Sheikh) and Tiwari Ji (Rohitashv Gour). Many young girls admire my appearance on the show, often asking about my makeup routine and the sarees I wear. Such praises bring me joy."

"Surprisingly, many are unaware I do my makeup, taking only twenty minutes to achieve the desired look. While Anita's strength lies in her robust personality, applying makeup accentuates my features. Despite the production team offering makeup artists, I prefer taking charge. For me, doing makeup and styling my hair is almost therapeutic. I steer clear of heavy foundations, maintain thick eyebrows, and avoid overdoing the makeup, letting the attire speak for itself," she said.

Vidisha said the pivotal factor in her makeover is accentuating her eyebrows and generously applying mascara.

"I believe that for any artist, the eyes talk louder than words. My makeup revolves around natural tones, using nude shades to enhance my features subtly. A neutral shimmer adds a glossy touch to my natural skin tone. Over the years, I've incorporated interesting makeup hacks, like mixing argan oil into my foundation for a radiant effect on camera," said the 'Yeh Hai Mohabbatein' actress.

"Being versatile in portraying characters, makeup is an essential element that completes the look and brings a fun dimension to each persona," she added.

The show airs on &TV.