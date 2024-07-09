Vicky Kaushal teases fans with sizzling teaser of romantic song 'Jaanam' from 'Bad Newz'

MUMBAI: After making everyone groove to the peppy track 'Tauba Tauba', makers of the 'Bad Newz' are all set to treat fans with the sizzling chemistry of Vicky Kaushal and Triptii Dimri in the romantic song 'Jaanam'. Ever since the poster of the song was released, it's trending, now on Monday Vicky teased fans with the teaser of the song and captioned "Aise na yun dekho dekho jaanam... #Jaanam song out!

#BadNewz in cinemas 19th July." The video opens with Vicky splashing the water as he emerges from a swimming pool. Then, Triptii joins him in a sea-blue monokini and the two romances in the water.

The clip ends with an underwater kiss between the duo. Directed by Anand Tiwari, 'Bad Newz' explores the comedic yet poignant tale of heteropaternal superfecundation, navigating unexpected fatherhood dilemmas with a backdrop of humour and chaos. The film's trailer, which was recently released, introduces Vicky Kaushal and Ammy Virk as protagonists navigating unexpected fatherhood dilemmas, with Triptii Dimri adding to the comic mayhem.

'Bad Newz' takes a fresh spin on the genre, promising an emotional rollercoaster laced with rib-tickling humour. The film seems to be a successor to the 2019 hit 'Good Newwz,' which starred Kareena Kapoor Khan, Akshay Kumar, Kiara Advani and Diljit Dosanjh in the lead roles. 'Bad Newz' is co-produced by Tiwari, along with Hiroo Yash Johar, Karan Johar, Apoorva Mehta and Amritpal Singh Bindra.

The film, scripted by Ishita Moitra and Tarun Dudeja, is set to hit theatres on July 19.