Varun Dhawan celebrates 6 years of October

MUMBAI: On the sixth anniversary of the film ‘October’, actor Varun Dhawan walked down memory lane and shared a behind-the-scenes video to mark this day.

Taking to Instagram stories, Varun treated fans with a video.



The film stars Banita Sandhu and Gitanjali Rao.

Varun in ‘October’ demonstrated how natural he could look while playing even the most straightforward roles. He gave a fantastic performance in this Shoojit Sircar film. The critics were unable to restrain themselves from praising Varun’s legendary performance as Danish in this play.



The flick hit the theatres on April 13, 2018.



Meanwhile, Varun Dhawan is all set to team up once again with his father, acclaimed director David Dhawan, for their next big project.



Trade analyst Taran Adarsh confirmed the news on his official Instagram handle.



Backed by Tips Films and produced by Ramesh Taurani, the upcoming collaboration is poised to deliver a cinematic experience like no other.



Scheduled for a nationwide release on October 2, 2025, the project is anticipated to be a celebration of family bonds, romance, and side-splitting comedy.



This venture marks the fourth collaboration between Varun and David Dhawan, following the success of their previous projects like ‘Main Tera Hero,’ ‘Judwaa 2,’ and ‘Coolie No 1.



Varun recently resumed shooting for his upcoming action thriller film ‘Baby John’.



‘Baby John’ is the title of the film, which is directed by A. Kaleeswaran. Atlee is presenting the film in association with Jio Studios and Cine1 Studios.



Keerthy Suresh, Wamiqa Gabbi, Jackie Shroff, and Rajpal Yadav are also a part of ‘



Baby John’, which will hit the theatres on May 31, 2024. The film is produced by Murad Khetani, Priya Atlee and Jyoti Deshpande.



In the coming months, Varun will be seen in the Indian adaptation of the Hollywood series ‘Citadel’ opposite actor Samantha Ruth Prabhu.



It is an Indian adaptation of the Russo Brothers’ series of the same name. Priyanka Chopra and Richard Madden headlined the international version. The release date of the Indian version of Citadel is awaited. Raj and DK have created the Indian version.

