Vanangaan teaser to be out today

CHENNAI: The teaser of National Award-winning filmmaker Bala upcoming film, Vanangaan, headlined by Arun Vijay, will be released on Monday. Sharing a new poster from the film on his X account, Arun Vijay wrote, “#Vanangaan A Bala Film !! #VanangaanTeaserFromTomorrow (sic).”

Last September, the makers released the first look of the film, in which the actor can be seen holding a sculpture of the Hindu deity Ganesha in one hand, while a bust of social reformer EV Ramasamy in another.

The film also has Roshini Prakash, Samuthirakani, and Mysskin in pivotal roles. GV Prakash is composing music. Vanangaan is produced by Suresh Kamatchi’s V House Productions, in association with Bala’s B Studios.

The film was earlier announced with Suriya with the latter’s 2D Entertainment banner backing the film. However, after creative differences, the actor and his production opted out of the project.