Uorfi Javed announces new podcast, guest line-up includes Rohan Joshi & Rashmeet Kaur

MUMBAI: Social media sensation Uorfi Javed, who is known for her fashion statement and sartorial choices, is coming up with her own podcast.

Her show is titled 'Uncancellable with Uorfi Javed’, and will see her touching upon various aspects of her life, promising to entertain, educate, and challenge the status quo.

Guests on the show include comedian Rohan Joshi, actor and creator Dolly Singh, singer Rashmeet Kaur, and actor Trinetra Haldar Gummaraju.

The trailer of the podcast was unveiled on Tuesday, and offers a glimpse into Uorfi Javed’s unfiltered style. It also features the lineup of guests, and Uorfi engaging in heart-to-heart discussions with her guests.

Uorfi said, "I love exploring new things and learning more about myself. This podcast is all about celebrating authenticity, staying curious, and having the courage to follow your path – principles I deeply believe in.”

“Audiences have always 'seen' me; now, I can't wait for everyone to 'hear me' too and enjoy my role as a host. It's the perfect opportunity to get to know me and people who, like me, don't back down from challenges”, she added.

The podcast is produced by Collective Artists Network’s Big Bang Social.

Anurag Iyer, CEO, Big Bang Social, said: "Uorfi Javed has been a social phenomenon in our country, and it is refreshing to witness the world from her unique perspective through the insightful conversations she will share with her guests.

“We believe the Indian podcast scene is ready for content that pushes boundaries, and we are proud to produce this show as we are committed to empowering our talent and their dreams.”

The podcast is set to drop on February 23 across major audio streaming platforms.