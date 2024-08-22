Unlock acting potential with Pallikoodam's acting programme

CHENNAI: The Pallikoodam e-learning platform for performing arts education has launched a new acting programme. The inaugural eight-week acting class will be led by National Award-winning actor Lakshmipriyaa Chandramouli.

Starting on August 25, this course is designed for aspiring actors, experienced performers, acting enthusiasts, leaders looking to enhance presentation skills, young adults, and anyone aged 12 to 60 who wishes to build confidence and authenticity.

The course includes seven comprehensive modules covering essential acting techniques, featuring four live classes with Lakshmipriyaa. It offers structured daily exercises and personalised insights and feedback.

Participants will learn to overcome inhibitions, develop authenticity, master voice control and modulation, embrace their unique personalities in front of an audience, use their bodies as expressive tools, and observe and interpret real-life behaviours to create compelling characters.