'Uglies' trailer: Joey King shines in dystopian sci-fi adaptation of Scott Westerfeld's novel

WASHINGTON: Netflix has recently dropped the trailer for its much-anticipated film adaptation of Scott Westerfeld's dystopian novel, 'Uglies.'

Set to debut on the streaming platform on September 13, the film promises to bring Westerfeld's futuristic world to life with a star-studded cast.

According to the trailer released on YouTube, the adaptation stars Joey King as Tally Youngblood, a teenager living in a society where individuals undergo a transformative cosmetic procedure at age 16 to achieve "perfection."

Chase Stokes plays Peris, Tally's best friend who has already undergone the transformation.

Keith Powers portrays David, a member of a rebellious group that rejects societal norms, while Brianne Tju takes on the role of Shay, Tally's friend who introduces her to a different way of life.

Laverne Cox appears as Dr Cable, the influential figure overseeing cosmetic surgery.

The trailer opens with King's character, Tally, reflecting on her desire to become "pretty." "All my life, I wanted to be pretty," she says in the trailer.

"I thought it would change everything. I hope that's still true." This line sets the stage for the film's exploration of beauty standards and societal conformity.

In the dystopian world of 'Uglies,' citizens eagerly anticipate their 16th birthday, when they will undergo a cosmetic procedure promised to erase all imperfections.

The trailer showcases a ceremonial event featuring a hologram of Dr Cable, who assures, "All the flaws you have today will be gone tomorrow with one elegant procedure."

However, the narrative takes a turn when Tally's friend Shay questions the benefits of this transformation and introduces her to an alternative lifestyle.

"Everyone is accepted," Dr Cable's voice asserts, but Shay, voiced by Brianne Tju, offers a counter-narrative. "You get the surgery, they tell you what to do, and that's it," she says, hinting at the conformity enforced by the procedure. Shay then asks, "What if I told you there's an alternative?" David, portrayed by Keith Powers, leads a group called The Smoke, who reject the surgery and choose a simpler life outside the city.

According to Deadline, the film, directed by McG and scripted by Jacob Forman, Vanessa Taylor, and Whit Anderson, explores the tension between societal expectations and individual freedom.

Joey King, who also serves as an executive producer on the film, is known for her work with Netflix and Hulu, including roles in 'The Act' and the upcoming series 'We Were the Lucky Ones.'

As fans eagerly await the release, the trailer provides a glimpse into the film's thought-provoking themes and stunning visuals.

'Uglies' is set to premiere on Netflix on September 13.