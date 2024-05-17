Trust the process: Priyanka Chopra Jonas dishes out Friday advice

MUMBAI: Actress Priyanka Chopra Jonas took to her Instagram stories to share a picture of herself standing in front of a mirror with the writing "trust the process" on it.

She also shared a selfie on Instagram, which she captioned "Strawberry days".

On Thursday, Priyanka provided a glimpse into her $20 million mansion in Los Angeles after it became ‘unlivable’ due to a mold infestation.

She had posted a picture from her balcony, captioning it, "Being home... is feeding my soul.”

The actress returned to her home following the shoot of her upcoming film 'Head of State', an action comedy directed by Ilya Naishuller, in Nice, France.

The film also stars Hollywood actors Idris Elba and John Cena.