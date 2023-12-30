Trisha to play the female lead in Salman Khan-Vishnuvardhan film

CHENNAI: Actor Trisha Krishnan, who recently completed 21 years in film industry, has continued to enjoy a tremendous run with Ponniyin Selvan franchise, Leo and The Road.

While she is busy shooting for Vidaamuyarchi, and Tovino Thomas’s Identity, we hear that the actor has been signed on to play the female lead in Salman Khan’s upcoming film that will be directed by Vishnuvardhan.

The official launch pooja of the film took place earlier this year and the film is all set to go on floors soon. This film will mark Trisha’s straight Hindi film 13 years after Khatta Meetha with Akshay Kumar.

Vishnuvardhan

This will also mark her second collaboration with Vishnuvardhan after Sarvam in 2009. Trisha also plays one of the lead characters in Kamal Haasan’s Thug Life, that will be directed by Mani Ratnam.



Sources say that the film has been tentatively titled The Bull and the principal shoot will begin in Mumbai in February. Vishnuvardhan’s previous film Shershah that starred Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani in lead roles, won the National award for the Best Film under the Special Jury category.