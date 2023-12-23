Travis Barker, Kourtney Kardashian drop first picture of son Rocky

LOS ANGELES: Travis Barker and Kourtney Kardashian on Saturday shared the first picture of their son Rocky Thirteen.

The couple welcomed their first child together on November 1 at a Los Angeles hospital. People confirmed the news of the baby boy's birth from sources.

The couple twinned in black and held their son close in a group photo.

Kourtney also shared a picture of her breastfeeding the baby.

Sharing the pictures, she wrote, "ROCKY ."

With her ex-partner Scott Disick, Kardashian Barker has a daughter, Penelope Scotland, 11, as well as two sons, Reign Aston, 8, and Mason Dash, 13.

Barker shares daughter Alabama Luella and son Landon, plus stepdaughter Atiana De La Hoya, with his ex-wife Shanna Moakler.

Kardashian and Barker, who married in 2022, announced their pregnancy in June during a sex reveal party. During 'One Life One Chance' with Toby Morse podcast Barker discussed his wife's pregnancy, then seemingly revealing his son's name.

When asked if there will be another Transplants album someday, a band that Barker joined in 2002, the famous drummer shared that they were almost going to do a benefit concert but there was an important event that got in the way of the timing, as quoted by People report.

"There's a benefit for Hawaii that we were going to do, but it's the week that Rocky's due," Barker said.

"Rocky Thirteen Barker," host Toby Morse said as the drummer repeated, "Rocky Thirteen Barker."

In a GOAT Talk interview with Complex in July, Barker joked that his upcoming son would be named "Rocky 13" while conversing with his daughter Alabama, as per People report.

Barker chose a card for the final question, which asked for the "GOAT baby name?"

Alabama responded quickly and explained her preference for high-end watch brands. "Audemars, Milan, f---ing Patek," she giggled to her father.

"I like Rocky 13," said Barker.

"That's so bad!" Alabama exclaimed.

"That's the name that's been running through my head lately," Barker explained.

Rocky is the thirteenth grandchild to join the larger Kardashian family, so the number thirteen is significant in his life as well. Khloe Kardashian mentioned it in a TikTok video during the baby shower.