Transylvania International Film Fest to screen Yezhu Kadal Yezhu Malai

CHENNAI: Yezhu Kadal Yezhu Malai was previously screened at the International film festivals in Rotterdam and Moscow. On Sunday, the team shared that the film was selected to be screened at the Transylvania International Film Festival in Romania.

Helmed by Ram, the film features Nivin Pauly, Anjali and Soori in the lead roles. Nivin Pauly took to his X account and shared a new poster from the film. He wrote, “After its stellar debuts at Rotterdam and Moscow #YezhuKadalYezhuMalai continues its global journey with a prestigious selection @ the TransylvaniaFilmFestival in Romania! (sic).”

Bankrolled by Suresh Kamatchi, under the banner V House Productions, Yuvan Shankar Raja is composing the music for the film. Earlier this year, the team released a glimpse video. Without giving much information about the plot, the clip gives a glimpse of immortal love to the audience. NK Ekhambram is handling the camera and Mathi VS is overseeing the cuts.

Yezhu Kadal Yezhu Malai marks Nivin’s third direct-Tamil film, after Neram and Richie. Meanwhile, Soori was last seen in Garudan and has Viduthalai Part 2 with Vetri Maaran in the pipeline.