Trailer, poster of psychological horror film 'The First Omen' out now

WASHINGTON: Makers of psychological horror film 'The First Omen', which is a prequel to the classic horror film 'The Omen' unveiled the trailer on Thursday. The official page of 20th Century Studios India took to Instagram to share the trailer and wrote, "Create something to fear."

Watch the new trailer for #TheFirstOmen, only in cinemas on April 5."

They also shared the poster for the movie, writing, "Evil is coming. #TheFirstOmen arrives only in cinemas on April 5."

The story revolves around a young American lady who is brought to Rome to begin a life of devotion to the church. She discovers a darkness that forces her to doubt her faith and uncovers a horrifying plot that seeks to bring an evil incarnate into the world. The star cast includes Nell Tiger Free, Tawfeek Barhom, Sonia Braga, Ralph Ineson and Bill Nighy.

The film is directed by Arkasha Stevenson and based on characters created by David Seltzer, with a story by Ben Jacoby and a screenplay by Tim Smith, Arkasha Stevenson and Keith Thomas.

The producers are David S. Goyer and Keith Levine, and the executive producers are Tim Smith, Whitney Brown, and Gracie Wheelan. Gregory Peck played an ambassador who believes his little son is the living essence of the Antichrist in the original 'The Omen'.

The 1976 film was followed by two sequels, as well as a 2006 remake starring Liev Schreiber and Julia Stiles. It also inspired a TV series, Damien, which lasted one season on A&E. The 20th Century has been eying a prequel since at least 2016, as per the Hollywood Reporter.