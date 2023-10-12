Tovino wishes ‘Nadikar Thilakam’ co-star Soubin Shahir on his 40th b'day

NEW DELHI: Actor Soubin Shahir is an established name in the Malayalam film industry. Having turned 40, actor Tovino Thomas who will be starring with Soubin in the film ‘Nadikar Thilakam’ wished him on his special day.

Taking to his social media handles, the acclaimed ‘2018’ actor shared a poster which showed the two in their film avatars and wrote: “Wishing a very happy birthday to the exceptionally talented Soubin Shahir, our ‘Nadikar Thilakam’ star! May your day be as remarkable as your performances. Here's to more magic alongside Tovino Thomas and the entire team!”

Having acted in various Malayalam blockbusters such as ‘Solo’, ‘Prenam’, and ‘Joseph’, Soubin will be now seen co-starring with Tovino in their next venture ‘Nadikar Thilakam’, a comedy-drama film directed by Jean Paul Lal.

The film has an elaborate storyline that revolves around the life of a fictional film star named David Padikkal, who will be portrayed by Tovino Thomas.

Intercutting moments of comedy with some serious drama, the film explores Padikkal's professional journey, beset by numerous challenges, betrayals, hard lessons, and his unrelenting personality to overcome these obstacles and become a superstar.

Written by Suvin S Somasekharan, the film is geared for a 2024 release and marks the first time that the two actors will be seen together on the big screen.

Aside from Soubin and Tovino, the film also stars Dhyan Srinivasan, Anoop Menon, Shine Tom Chacko, Altaph Salim, Srinath Bhasi, Lal, Balu Varghese, Suresh Krishna, Indrans, Madhupal, Ganapathy, Manikuttan, Sreejith Ravi, Ranjith, Sanju Sivaram, Arjun, Divya Pillai, Nandakumar, Khaled Rahman, and Pramod Veliyanad.

Tovino Thomas earned great acclaim for the film '2018' which has become India's official entry for the 96th Academy Awards in the international section.

The 'Vaashi' alum will next be seen in the films ‘Ajayante Randam Moshanam’, ‘Anweshippin Kandethum’, and ‘Adrishya Jalakangal’, all of which are in post-production.

Soubin was seen in a bunch of films this year which include ’Djinn’, ‘Romancham’, ‘Vellari Pattanam’, ‘Ayalvaashi’, ‘Live’. He will also be seen in a special appearance in the Dulquer Salmaan-starrer film ‘King of Kotha’.