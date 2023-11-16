Tovino Thomas attends ‘Invisible Windows’ red carpet premiere

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Malayalam actor Tovino Thomas’ film ‘Adrishya Jalakangal’, also titled ‘Invisible Windows’ is now finally set to make its international premiere at the Tallinn Black Nights Film Festival. Dressed in maximum style, the actor came to the red carpet of the premiere alongside the crew and penned a lengthy note of gratitude, still in awe of the great honour.



Taking to Instagram, Tovino shared pictures of himself and the crew at the red carpet, an captioned his post: “Stepped into a world of cinematic enchantment at the European premiere of 'Invisible Windows' at the Tallinn Black Nights Film Festival. @tallinnblacknightsff. An incredible journey crafted by the visionary @drbiju_official.”

He added: “Huge gratitude to the organisers, especially the festival director @tiinalokk , for this incredible opportunity. Her passion for cinema and meticulous curation make events like these extraordinary. Being the first Malayalam film in this A-category festival's competition section is a milestone we're proud of! A big thank you to the Malayali audience who always push us towards experimenting with cinema. You are amazing!”

Continuing his note, he went on to add: “To the wonderful audience who immersed themselves in our film and joined the engaging Q&A, your energy and curiosity fuel our artistic journey. A heartfelt thank you to @radhika_lavu , the architect of unforgettable stories and cinematic brilliance. You transcend boundaries, bringing to life narratives that resonate deeply.”

In his concluding remarks, the actor wrote: “Gratitude to @mythriofficial for their unwavering support. Tight hugs to all the actors, artists, technicians and well-wishers who associated with us in ‘Invisible Windows’.”

Penning a special note to his wife, he wrote: “A special shoutout to my greatest supporter, my constant pillar of strength, my wife, who's always stood by my wildest dreams. This journey is as much yours as it is mine. Here's to many more adventures together.”

This is not the only success that the 38-year old is enjoying as one of his most successful ventures in director Jude Anthany Joseph’s film ‘2018’ has been selected as India’s official entry for the international feature at the 96th Academy Awards.

‘Adrishya Jalakangal’ will hit theatres on November 24.