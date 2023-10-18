'Tiger 3': Salman Khan, Katrina Kaif treat fans with new intriguing poster

MUMBAI: Makers of 'Tiger 3' have unveiled the new poster of the film featuring Salman Khan, Katrina Kaif and Emraan Hashmi.

Yash Raj Films took to their official Instagram handle to share the poster and wrote in the caption, Thank you for all the love for #Tiger3Trailer! And here's our token of love for you! New poster unlocked! #Tiger3 coming to theatres this Diwali, 12th Nov, Sunday!"

In the poster, a seated Emraan is flanked on either side by Salman and Katrina each of whom hold guns. The poster has sparked curiosity among fans about the action thriller. Katrina and Salman also put the poster on their respective Instagram handles.

Salman mentioned, "Itna saara pyaar diya apne, toh naya poster release karna banta hai!"

On Tuesday, the makers shared the poster of the film depicting Emraan as an antagonist. Fans are sure to be intrigued by the image, which features him holding a gun and having an intense expression on his face.

Emraan also took to Instagram to share the poster, and wrote in the caption, "Aatish ke saath aatishbaazi... bhaari padega Tiger." 'Tiger 3' official trailer came out on Monday. Taking to Instagram, Salman Khan shared a glimpse of the trailer which he captioned, "Tiger se dushmani sabko bhaari padti hai. This time it's personal! Watch #Tiger3Trailer now. #Tiger3 arriving in cinemas on 12th November.

Releasing in Hindi, Tamil & Telugu." Directed by Maneesh Sharma, 'Tiger 3' stars Salman Khan, Katrina Kaif and Emraan Hashmi in lead roles. The 2-minute-50-second-long trailer featured Salman as India's best agent, Tiger, trying to save his family and the country from an enemy (played by Emraan Hashmi) trying to take personal revenge for his family's loss.

The trailer also featured Katrina Kaif in her action avatar and Emraan's face was revealed at the end of the clip. The 'Selfiee' actor can be seen with long hair and a heavy beard look. Salman and Katrina are thrilled with the unanimously positive response to the trailer and also with the amount of love that people are showering on them. Salman said, "I think what we are witnessing today as a response to the Tiger 3 trailer is simply outstanding.

I have been fortunate to have films in my career that has given me a lot of love. But to get this volumn of appreciation and to see this amount of frenzy after a trailer launch, is truly special and a rare feeling." He added, "I'm happy that our trailer has hit all the right notes and people are supremely excited to watch Tiger 3 in cinemas! I'm also really touched by how people have reacted to seeing Katrina and me back as Zoya & Tiger. I'm aware that these two super-agents hold a special place in the hearts of audience and I'm glad that we have lived upto their expectations with the Tiger 3 trailer. I think people will be very happy seeing both of us in action, taking on our enemies shoulder to shoulder." Katrina shared, "It is incredible to see the reaction that the trailer of Tiger 3 has got! It is simply phenomenal to have all this love come our way because the entire team has given their all to make Tiger 3 an action spectacle. This is the third film of the Tiger franchise and I'm well aware of the massive expectations that people have from Tiger 3. I'm happy that the trailer is getting unanimous love and it brilliantly sets the tone for the Tiger 3 campaign till release."

She further said, "Tiger and Zoya are two pieces of the same puzzle. They are charismatic and daredevil when they work together as a unit and I'm thrilled to see how people are excited to see these two spies back in action, saving the day. If people have loved the trailer so much, I can confidently say that they will be blown away with what the film has to offer!"

The film is set to hit the theatres on November 12, on Sunday, in Hindi, Tamil and Telugu.