This song is different from my zone: Ayushmann Khurrana on his new track Akh Da Taara

MUMBAI: Ayushmann Khurrana has established himself as a successful actor with his debut film, 'Vicky Donor'. Apart from acting, he has also earned a lot of fame in the music world and has given several hits, including 'Pani Da Rang', and 'Saadi Gali Aaja', among others. Now, the ace artist is taking his music to a global audience. 'Akh Da Taara' marks his first collaboration with Warner Music India.

He talked about his groovy Punjabi track 'Akh Da Taara' and said that as an artist, he has worked in a variety of films and similarly, this song is also different from his zone.

Speaking to ANI, he said, "You get a chance to do something different in films. So this song is different from my zone. For the first time in 10 years, I have done a song that is very different from me."

Ayushmann spoke about his international collaboration and said, 'Akh Da Taara' is my latest single that is coming to India on Warner Music. It is my first collaboration with them. I have signed a new contract with them because I have aspirations to go international. This song was composed by Gourov Dasgupta. It is written by Kunwar Juneja. And I am excited about it. It is very new for me."

'Akh Da Taara' is a groovy Punjabi track with dreamy and sci-fi visual elements. It portrays breakup, denial, anger, melancholy, and acceptance. While talking about the thought process behind the song, he said, "I did a music session with Jay Mehta (Managing Director of Warner Music India and SAARC) and Warner's team where they came up with 30, 40, 50 songs. I chose this from them. We have selected 6-8 songs that we want to release this year. We wanted to start with 'Akh Da Taara' because I wanted to do something completely different as an artist."

The 'Vicky Donor' actor said that as an artist, he has worked in different kinds of films and similarly, this song is also different from his zone.

"You get a chance to do something different in films. So this song is different from my zone. For the first time in 10 years, I have done a song which is very different from mine," he added.

Speaking on the time taken to create this song, he said that he just went to the studio and recorded the track. "In this song, my time was just to go to the studio and record the video.

I haven't composed it; I haven't written it." Although Ayushmann has not written this track, he plans to do it in the near future.

"In the coming time, you will get to listen to my written songs as well as my composed songs. Of course, my core job as an actor is that I am busy with films. But this time, I thought that music should also be given time. I shoot three films a year. This year, I will shoot two films. So I had a little gap here that I could do something for music," he concluded.

'Akh Da Taara' is now available across all streaming platforms under the Warner Music India label.

