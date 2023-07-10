This is what Rashmika Mandanna do "in-between takes"

MUMBAI :Actor Rashmika Mandanna, who is busy shooting for her upcoming Pan-India film 'Pushpa: The Rule' gave her fans a sneak-peak of in-between takes.

Taking to Instagram stories on Sunday, the 'Goodbye' actor shared a video of herself playing with lights in-between takes.

Isn't she look cute in this latest video? And that smile on her face while doing masti on sets.

Rashmika wore a white t-shirt and kept her tresses half-tied and half-open.

On the same day also posted a couple of mirror selfies on her Insta handle.

She wore a half-sleeve black and white striped crop top with blue denim. Rashmika opted for minimal makeup and kept her hair in a messy bun to complement her cute yet stylish look

Sharing the pictures, she wrote, "Trying to get my mirror selfie right. Do you think I'm getting better at it?"

Coming back to 'Pushpa 2',she will reprise the role of Srivalli in the sequel to the blockbuster film.

The first movie in the franchise was 'Pushpa: The Rise', an action entertainer directed by Sukumar, which was released in theatres on December 17, 2021. The film, which stars Allu Arjun in the lead role, was widely praised. Fahadh Faasil was part of the film.

'Pushpa: The Rise' created a buzz at the box office as from dialogues to songs everything about the film was setting trends. It was already made clear that the 'Pushpa' will get a sequel. Allu Arjun, the superstar who delivered a power-packed performance is returning with the second instalment of the movie sooner than we expected.

'Pushpa 2 The Rule' is all set to redefine the connotation of the Global Indian film.

Earlier on the occasion of Allu Arjun's birthday, the makers of 'Pushpa 2' unveiled an intriguing first look poster of the actor.

In the poster, Arjun was seen in an intense and completely new avatar, wearing gold jewellery and a garland of lemons. Apart from that, the actor could be seen holding a gun in his hand.

The official release date of 'Pushpa: The Rule' is still awaited.

Meanwhile, Rashmika recently wrapped up the shooting of her next film 'Animal'.

Helmed by Sandeep Reddy Vanga 'Animal' also stars Ranbir Kapoor, Bobby Deol and Anil Kapoor in the lead roles and is set to hit the theatres on August 11.

Apart from that, Rashmika will also be seen in 'Rainbow' and 'VNR Trio'. (ANI)