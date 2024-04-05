Thirukumaran-Arun Vijay’s film launched in Chennai

CHENNAI: Following the success of Mission: Chapter 1, actor Arun Vijay is gearing up for another action film. Directed by Maan Karate fame Krish Thirukumaran, the film was announced with a pooja ceremony on Thursday.

This yet-to-be-titled project is bankrolled by BTG Universal, their third production venture after Demonte Colony 2 and Chennai City Gangsters. The film is made on a large scale, driven by grand stunt sequences. Vendhu Thanindhathu Kaadu fame Siddhi Idnani plays the female lead.

The cast also includes Tanya Ravichandran, Hareesh Peradi, Balaji Murugadoss, Vincent Ashokan, and John Vijay. Tijo Tomy will be handling the cinematography, and Anthony will look after the cuts. Sam CS is composing the music for the film. Other details on the cast and crew are kept under wraps.

Meanwhile, Arun Vijay also has Vanangaan, directed by Bala, in his pipeline. Roshini Prakash, Samuthirakani, and Mysskin are also part of the cast. GV Prakash Kumar is donning the hat of the music director, and makers are yet to announce the release date.