Thalaivar 170 launched with a formal pooja

CHENNAI: Superstar Rajinikanth is basking in the success of his 169th film, Jailer. His next, tentatively titled Thalaivar 170, was launched at a city hotel with a pooja ceremony on Saturday. To be directed by TJ Gnanavel of Jai Bhim fame, Lyca will be bankrolling this prestigious project.

Source close to the film unit told DT Next, “The pooja was attended by Subaskaran A of Lyca Productions, Rajinikanth, TJ Gnanavel and others from the film unit. The movie will go on floors in the 3rd week of September in chennai and will move to other locations across the country.”

While there have been speculations on the film’s cast on social media, the source tells us that only Manju Warrier has signed the dotted lines as of now. The auditions for other roles are taking place and will be finalised soon. Superstar Rajinikanth will be playing a Muslim cop in this project.









