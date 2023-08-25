Manju Warrier on board Thalaivar 170 shooting to start in Sept 3rd week in Chennai

CHENNAI: Earlier this year, we broke the news that Thalaivar 170 will be directed by TJ Gnanavel and produced by Lyca Productions. While the makers had officially announced the project in April, DT Next learns that the film is all set to go on floors in the third week of September.

The film’s pooja is likely to take place soon at a city hotel. A source in the know told us, “There have been a lot of speculations in Thalaivar 170’s cast.

TJ Gnanavel

However, only Manju Warrier so far has been confirmed to play the female lead in the film. The rest of the cast and crew is on the verge of being finalised. The movie is likely to go on floors on September 20.”



Thalaivar 170 will be shot in various locations. “The movie will begin in Chennai and will be filmed in various cities across India,” added the source. Rajinikanth will be seen playing a Muslim cop in the film. Anirudh Ravichander is composing the music while Sharwanand is playing a crucial role in the film.