'Terminator: The Anime Series' official teaser out now

WASHINGTON DC: Makers of the upcoming show 'Terminator: The Anime Series' has unveiled the show's official teaser. 'Terminator: The Anime Series,' the show will follow brand new characters and is created by Japanese animation studio Production IG, as per Variety, a US-based media house.

Here's the official synopsis: "2022: A future war has raged for decades between the few human survivors and an endless army of machines. 1997: The AI known as Skynet gained self-awareness and began its war against humanity. Caught between the future and this past is a soldier sent back in time to change the fate of humanity. She arrives in 1997 to protect a scientist named Malcolm Lee who works to launch a new AI system designed to compete with Skynet's impending attack on humanity. As Malcolm navigates the moral complexities of his creation, he is hunted by an unrelenting assassin from the future which forever alters the fate of his three children," as per Variety.

The 'Terminator' franchise now consists of six films, a television series, novels, comic books, and video games, but this is the first animated production.

The series began with James Cameron's low-budget 1984 film "The Terminator," which starred Arnold Schwarzenegger as a cyborg sent back in time to kill Sarah Connor (Linda Hamilton), a woman set to give birth to a leader who will save the human race from a robot uprising, as per Variety.

Terminator: The Anime Series will be streaming on the OTT platform Netflix. The official release date is still awaited.