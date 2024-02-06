Taylor Swift shares tracklist for 'The Tortured Poets Department'

NEW YORK: Grammys 2024 will always remain special for Taylor Swift's fans, as the singer not only won two awards at the ceremony held in Los Angeles but also surprised everyone by announcing her new album titled 'The Tortured Poets Department'. Swift announced the release of the album in her acceptance speech for the "Best Pop Vocal Album' during the Grammy Awards ceremony on Monday night. The 'Blank Space' singer also shared the album cover on her social media.

On Tuesday, the 14-time Grammy winner further shared the tracklist of 'The Tortured Poets Department' album, which is scheduled to be out on on April 19 this year. Swift today uploaded a photo of what appears to be the backside of the physical record, with a tracklist that features Post Malone on a song called 'Fortnight', and Florence + the Machine on another titled 'Florida!!!', Variety reported.

See the tracklist below. Side AFortnight (feat. Post Malone)The Tortured Poets DepartmentMy Boy Only Breaks His Favorite ToysDown Bad

Side BSo Long, LondonBut Daddy I Love HimFresh Out the SlammerFlorida!!! (Florence + the Machine) Side CGuilty as Sin?Who's Afraid of Little Old Me?I Can Fix Him (No Really I Can)loml

Side DI Can Do It With a Broken HeartThe Smallest Man Who Ever LivedThe AlchemyClara BowBonus Track: The Manuscript Swift won the Grammy for 'Album of the Year' and 'Best Pop Vocal Album' for 'Midnights' to become the first artist in history to win 'Album of the Year' four times.

In her acceptance speech at the 66th Grammy Awards, Swift gave a shout-out to her friends Jack Antonoff and Lana Del Rey."I get to work with one of my best friends who is not only one of my best friends but also a once-in-a-generation producer. That's Jack Antonoff. I'm so lucky," she began. She added, "But I think so many female artists would not be where they are and would not have the inspiration they have if it weren't for the work that (Lana has) done. I think she's a legacy artist, a legend in her prime right now. I'm so lucky to know you and to be your friend."

Swift also noted the things that bring her the most joy in the industry. "I would love to tell you that this is the best moment in my life. But I feel this happy when I finished a song or when I cracked the code to a bridge that I love or when I'm shot listing a music video, or when I'm rehearsing with my dancers or my band or getting ready to go to Tokyo to play a show," she said, teasing the 2024 start of The Eras Tour next week." "For me, the award is the work. All I want to do is keep being able to do this. I love it so much. It makes me so happy. It makes me unbelievably blown away that it makes some people happy who voted for this award too. All I want to do is keep doing this. So thank you so much for giving me the opportunity to do what I love so much," Swift concluded.