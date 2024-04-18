Taylor Swift fans in frenzy over alleged 'Tortured Poets Department' album leak

WASHINGTON: Taylor Swift fans are in a frenzy over alleged leaks from her upcoming album, 'The Tortured Poets Department,' set to be released this Friday.

According to Page Six, snippets of the album's tracks surfaced online, purportedly originating from a Google Drive link containing 17 songs. Swift previously confirmed that her 11th studio album would indeed feature 11 tracks.

The leaked snippets have sparked a divide among fans, with some questioning their authenticity, speculating whether they were generated by artificial intelligence. While some urged fellow fans to refrain from listening to the leaks and report them, others expressed frustration, labelling the leak spreaders as "fake Swifties."

"In the midst or Device's Volume COMPLETELY OFF on Twitter for the NEXT 24 HRS and REPORT EVERY POST spamming about album leaks! We got this!" posted one devoted fan on X.

Meanwhile, ahead of the album's highly anticipated release, Swift collaborated with Spotify for a special "library installation" at The Grove in Los Angeles.

As per Page Six, Swift's dedicated fans took to social media platforms to discourage the dissemination of leaked content.

the exhibit teased fans with easter eggs related to the upcoming album, including intriguing lyrics such as 'One less temptress. One less dagger to sharpen,' and 'Even statues crumble if they're made to wait.'

' The album's title, 'The Tortured Poets Department,' was first revealed by Swift herself during the 2024 Grammy Awards ceremony.

Swifties speculate that the title could be a subtle reference to a group chat involving Swift's ex, Joe Alwyn, and his friends, Paul Mescal and Andrew Scott, dubbed 'The Tortured Man Club.

' As anticipation mounts for the album's release, fans are dissecting every detail, particularly the lyrics, which some believe to be veiled references to Swift's past relationship with Alwyn. With the album's release just around the corner, Swifties eagerly await the full musical experience, despite the pre-release commotion.