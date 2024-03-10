Begin typing your search...
Tanuj Virwani reveals details of his role in Sidharth Malhotra-starrer 'Yodha'
"Sidharth and I are both a part of the 'Yodha’ task force. A bunch of stuff happens in the film due to which, we all go our separate ways,” Tanuj said.
MUMBAI: Actor Tanuj Virwani, who will be seen in the upcoming film ‘Yodha’, has shared some details about his character therein.
"Sidharth and I are both a part of the 'Yodha’ task force. A bunch of stuff happens in the film due to which, we all go our separate ways,” Tanuj said.
Divulging sparingly, he added: “As far as my older avatar is concerned, I am now the on-ground commander who's trying to diffuse the situation between the ground control and the hijackers. So, yes, that's pretty much what I can talk about at the moment.”
‘Yodha’ is an action thriller film directed by Sagar Ambre and Pushkar Ojha. It also stars Sidharth Malhotra, Raashii Khanna and Disha Patani.
Next Story