Tamannaah confirms relationship with Vijay Varma

CHENNAI: Actor Tamannaah Bhatia finally confirms her relationship with Vijay Varma, stating the star is her “happy place”. In a recent interview, Tamannaah disclosed her relationship, revealing that things changed between the two romantically on the sets of Lust Stories 2.

“He is someone I really look up to, and with whom I bonded very organically. He came to me with all his guard down, which became very easy for me to put my guard down as well. I have created a world for myself and here, there’s a person who actually understood that world without me doing anything. He’s a person who I care about deeply, and yeah, he’s my happy place,” Bhatia quotes.

Tamannaah also states how it’s her friendship with the Darling actor, which is an important part of every relationship.

The couple will soon be seen sharing screen space for the first time in the Sujoy Ghosh-directorial, Lust Stories 2.