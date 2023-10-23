Sushmita Sen opens up on her takeaway from her role in 'Aarya 3'

MUMBAI: After winning the hearts of the audiences in the previous seasons of the crime thriller ‘Aarya’, versatile Bollywood actress Sushmita Sen is set to reprise her titular role in the season three of the series, and shared how her own truth blends with the character's, creating a captivating fusion.

Sushmita plays the character Aarya Sareen in the series. She has revealed how Aarya's strength, imprinted from the script's inception, continues to fortify her presence in season three.

Talking about the same, the former ‘Miss Universe’ said: “I’ve always been inspired by ‘Aarya’ because of the system the 360 - the way we shoot, the truth of both of them get mixed, there has to be the truth of Sushmita being present and Aarya influenced by Sushmita also.”

“The takeaway of Aarya’s strength is something from the moment I read this script, I took it with me, and I think in season three it’s only gotten stronger,” she added.

In the third season, Aarya has her eyes set on the supply and transportation of the narcotic drug but is intercepted by Ila Arun, who herself is the undisputed queen on the supply side. Hot on Aarya’s heels is ACP Khan, who after being preoccupied in the second season is back with vengeance and will do anything in his capacity to put an end to Aarya’s illegal drug empire.

As Aarya gets cornered, she draws her claws out and goes for the kill with impunity as she has the fan favourite Daulat by her side. The following shots present intense action and a showdown where a wounded Aarya draws out the swords to slash anyone who lays hands on her kids.

After receiving an International Emmy Award Nomination for season one, and two successful seasons, the wait ends as the fan favourite franchise returns with its third season with newer challenges, newer enemies and with a newer ambition.

Created and co-directed by the visionary Ram Madhvani and co-produced by Amita Madhavni, Ram Madhvani, Ram Madhvani Films and Endemol Shine India, ‘Aarya 3’ will air on Disney+ Hotstar from November 3.

Meanwhile, Sushmita was also last seen in web series ‘Taali’.

The show brings to life the inspiring journey of transgender activist Shreegauri Sawant, portrayed by Sushmita. It is created by Arjun Singgh Baran and Kartk D Nishandar, and directed by Ravi Jadhav.