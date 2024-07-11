Suriya's 'Kanguva' to have a sequel, confirms KE Gnanavel Raja; shoot to begin from early 2026

CHENNAI: Producer KE Gnanavel Raja has announced that 'Kanguva' will release in two parts during a recent interview. The teaser of 'Kanguva' gave a glimpse into the world of the fantasy action and thrilled fans, and hence, the trailer is eagerly awaited.



In a recent interview, the producer shared that the first part of the film will end with an exciting twist leaving everyone excited for the sequel.

He stated that the shoot for 'Kanguva Part 2' will start by the end of 2025 and is expected to hit the big screens in the first half of 2027 - either in January or during the summer holidays.

The script for the sequel is in progress, he added.

The movie is directed by Siruthai Siva and is produced by Studio Green, KE Gnanavel Raja, and UV Creations.

The music is composed by Devi Sri Prasad while Vetri Palanisamy has handled the camera with edits by Nishadh Yusuf.



The star cast includes Bollywood stars like Disha Patani and Bobby Deol, who are making their debut in Tamil.

Kovai Sarala, Yogi Babu, Anand Raj, Natarajan Subramaniam, Bose Venkat, and KGF Avinash too play important roles in the film.

The first part of 'Kanguva' will hit the screens on October 10 in 38 languages across the world in 3D and IMAX formats.