Suriya’s first glimpse from 'Kanguva' unveiled

CHENNAI: The first glimpse video of actor Suriya in Kanguva got released a few moments ago. This turns out to be a special gift from the film crew as the actor celebrates his 48th birthday today (July 23).

The film's production house Studio Green unveiled the first glimpse of ‘Kanguva’ in Twitter with the caption, "The fearless man.

The wild life.

The powerful story.

Get ready to witness it all...

The King is here "

‘Kanguva' is bankrolled by Studio Green's KE Gnanavelraja and UV Creations. The movie will feature Suriya in five characters, according to sources.

Music director Devi Sri Prasad has teamed up with director 'Siruthai' Siva again after eight years -- Veeram (2014). Vetri will be the cinematographer and Nishad Yusuf will handle the cuts. Bollywood actress Disha Patani will make her Tamil debut in "Kanguva."

"Kanguva" will hit the screens in the first half of 2024 and will be released in 10 languages.